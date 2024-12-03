WATCH: Protestors Demand Tesla Dismantle Berlin Gigafactory

Over the weekend, groups of Tesla protesters and supporters held events against and in support of Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. A look at the messaging in each event shows that Tesla may have its work cut out for it if it wants to convince its critics that the Grünheide-based Model Y factory is a net positive for the region. Following the forced shutdown of Giga Berlin due to a suspected arson attack on a power pylon, Tesla employees at Giga Berlin took a stand against the company’s critics. Gathering around Giga Berlin with lights in their hands, the Tesla employees pledged to stand strong and come back from the alleged arson stronger than before. Tesla critics, for their part, organized a protest against Tesla on Sunday.



Hundreds of Environmental Activists Protest in Germany Against Tesla's Expansion Plans for 'Gigafactory'#BNN #Worldnews #Dailynews #Breakingnews #Newsupdate #Germany #Grünheide #Savetherainforest #Tesla #Gigafactory pic.twitter.com/ve2hzI4nHN — Nitish Verma (@nitsonnet) March 11, 2024





