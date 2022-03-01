WATCH: RAM 1500 TRX Rings In The New Year By LEAPING Over A Lamborghini Aventador

The real star of this show is the Ram 1500 TRX with its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 packing 702 horsepower and 650 LB-FT of torque. For this stunt in particular though, Michael Hyssong makes use of the truck's advanced Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shock system which provides 11.8 inches of ground clearance together with a 13-inch front and 14-inch rear suspension travel.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is an exclusive $800,000 supercar engineered to go fast and turn heads wherever it goes. It's not the car we'd expect to see used as a prop for a crazy jumping stunt, but then YouTubers are renowned for doing stupid stunts to keep their channel growing.



Read Article