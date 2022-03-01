WATCH: RAM 1500 TRX Rings In The New Year By LEAPING Over A Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is an exclusive $800,000 supercar engineered to go fast and turn heads wherever it goes. It's not the car we'd expect to see used as a prop for a crazy jumping stunt, but then YouTubers are renowned for doing stupid stunts to keep their channel growing.
The real star of this show is the Ram 1500 TRX with its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 packing 702 horsepower and 650 LB-FT of torque. For this stunt in particular though, Michael Hyssong makes use of the truck's advanced Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shock system which provides 11.8 inches of ground clearance together with a 13-inch front and 14-inch rear suspension travel.