WATCH: RAM Brazil Goes Taco Hunting With New High Powered Mid Sized Pickup

Ram Brazil has posted the first in a series of teaser videos leading up to the unveiling of what appears to be a sporty midsize pickup truck to rival the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. The good news is that this project is being developed in partnership with Ram USA, which bodes well for the smaller truck's stateside arrival.

This teaser video also suggests a model that will go up against the Ranger Raptor, especially if the "unrivaled power" line from the teaser is to be believed.

Previously, Ram's CEO, Mike Koval, only hinted at a new model slotting in under the current Ram 1500 but made no commitments. Since then, we've seen the baby Ram, rumored to be called 1200, undergoing cold-weather testing. The test mule was heavily disguised, and we can't find a match between what little could be seen on the truck and the new teaser video.