WATCH: RAM Teases Electric Pickup Trying To Steal F-150 Lightning's Thunder

Ram Trucks is very eager to make an impression on the market of electric pickup trucks and has released a new teaser of its forthcoming rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Stellantis-group manufacturer has given us shadowed glimpses of the vehicle on a number of occasions in recent months. This latest teaser is a 15-second video that was shared to YouTube and provides us with a darkened look at the edgy front-end design of the EV.

Immediately catching the eye are the vehicle’s LED daytime running lights. While not visible in this teaser, the main headlamps are expected to be found between the DRLs. We can also see that the first EV from Ram will have an illuminated ‘RAM’ badge in place of a traditional front grille.



