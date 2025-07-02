WATCH: RAM's Super Bowl Ad Turns Out To Be Beary Good Indeed

Agent009 submitted on 2/7/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:50 AM

Views : 194 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ram truck sales plummeted 16% last year to 373,120 units, which meant they barely outsold GMC. That’s an embarrassing showing and it capped a dismal year for Stellantis in America.
 
Ram is now trying to stop the bleeding with a new Super Bowl commercial that stars actor Glen Powell as well as the 1500 Ramcharger, 1500 RHO, and 2500 Rebel. That’s a diverse lineup that includes the company’s new range-extended pickup, the facelifted heavy duty variant, and the high-performance TRX successor.



 
 


Read Article


WATCH: RAM's Super Bowl Ad Turns Out To Be Beary Good Indeed

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)