WATCH: RAM's Super Bowl Ad Turns Out To Be Beary Good Indeed

Ram truck sales plummeted 16% last year to 373,120 units, which meant they barely outsold GMC. That’s an embarrassing showing and it capped a dismal year for Stellantis in America.

Ram is now trying to stop the bleeding with a new Super Bowl commercial that stars actor Glen Powell as well as the 1500 Ramcharger, 1500 RHO, and 2500 Rebel. That’s a diverse lineup that includes the company’s new range-extended pickup, the facelifted heavy duty variant, and the high-performance TRX successor.







