WATCH! RATE IT! First Detailed In And Out Look Of The 2025 6th Gen 4Runner TRD Off-Road.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road introduces significant enhancements in the sixth generation lineup. Built on the TNGA-F platform, it shares its robust framework with the Tacoma, enhancing both ride quality and off-road capabilities. This model features a turbocharged 2.4-liter i-Force engine, delivering 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for improved performance. The TRD Off-Road trim standardizes a locking rear differential, crucial for off-road traction, and includes Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system, which optimizes wheelspin for various terrains. Aesthetically, it sports aggressive styling with distinctive fender flares and a muscular stance, reminiscent of its pickup sibling. Inside, you'll find a modern interior with options for a large 14-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The vehicle's approach and departure angles, at 32 and 24 degrees respectively, along with a stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism, ensure superior off-road prowess. While pricing and exact fuel efficiency remain undisclosed, this model promises to uphold the 4Runner's legacy with added sophistication and capability.



