WATCH! REVEAL! SPIED! 2027 LEXUS TZ SUV First Look Video!

Lexus today introduced the 2027 TZ, its first three-row, all-electric, all-wheel-drive luxury SUV. Built on the TNGA platform and guided by the brand’s “Driving Lounge” concept, the TZ blends serene cabin comfort with engaging dynamics, marking a major step in Lexus’ electrification push. The new model is scheduled to arrive at dealerships by the end of 2026, with full grade and pricing details expected later this year.



The TZ’s exterior embodies Lexus’ “Provocative Simplicity” design language. Clean, sharply defined surfaces create a low, elongated silhouette that emphasizes stability and aerodynamic efficiency, achieving a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.27. Signature elements include the sculpted spindle body, Twin-L signature lamps, flush door handles, and available 22-inch wheels with aero-optimized covers. An illuminated L-shaped emblem and recycled-aluminum roof rails complete the sophisticated look. Six exterior colors will be offered, headlined by the striking new Shaded Ivy.



Inside, the TZ delivers a true three-row luxury experience. A low-floor, long-wheelbase layout provides generous space and exceptional quietness—the quietest cabin in Lexus SUV history—thanks to advanced sound-absorbing materials and vibration-canceling technology. All three rows feature thoughtfully contoured seats, with second-row captain’s chairs offering a Lexus-SUV first: power ottomans and ventilation. An expansive panoramic roof with a power sunshade floods every row with light, while Japanese-inspired ambient lighting, Forged Bamboo trim, and Bio-based UltraSuede accents create a calming, sustainable atmosphere. A 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and intuitive tactile controls enhance the lounge-like feel.



Power comes from an evolved DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system with front and rear motors that dynamically distribute torque for confident handling. Two lithium-ion battery packs—76.96 kWh or 95.82 kWh—deliver a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 300 miles on select grades. A new 2-in-1 charging port supports both AC and DC fast charging with a NACS connector standard for North America. Drivers can choose from NORMAL, SPORT, ECO, RANGE, and the new REAR COMFORT mode, which prioritizes rear-seat smoothness using Dynamic Rear Steering.



Technology keeps pace with the latest Lexus Interface multimedia system featuring crisp graphics, 5G connectivity, improved voice commands, and EV-specific tools like battery preconditioning and route planning. Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 comes standard, offering advanced collision avoidance, lane tracing, and available hands-free Traffic Jam Assist.



Sustainability is woven throughout: recycled aluminum, plant-based materials, and adhesive-free seat construction reduce environmental impact while supporting local Japanese craftsmanship. With its blend of spacious luxury, electric performance, and thoughtful design, the 2027 Lexus TZ positions itself as a compelling choice for families seeking premium three-row electrification.

















