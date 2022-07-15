WATCH: RN22e Concept Shows That Hyundai Is SERIOUS About Performance

The outlandish new Hyundai RN22e concept is a race-inspired vision of what to expect from the brand’s coming performance EVs - the first of which will be the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

To all intents and purposes, the prototype looks like an N version of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, albeit with more overtly track-focused cues, but Hyundai has stopped short of confirming a production Ioniq 6 N.

Till Wartenberg, vice-president of N brand-management and motorsport, did however confirm that the performance version of the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 N, is coming to market next year.



