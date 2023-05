In Oakland, California, a road rage incident occurred, resulting in a self-inflicted car crash. The event involved an individual targeting another driver in an act of aggression. The driver, who was later revealed to be a convicted sex offender, lost control of their vehicle, leading to the crash.



Tracy Robert Blackwell, 61, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and given hate crime enhancements following the road rage incident in Oakland that went viral.











OAKLAND, CA RACIST ROAD RAGE ATTACK RESULTS IN SELF-INFLICTED CAR CRASH pic.twitter.com/bmKwDispqX — OAKLAND STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) May 18, 2023