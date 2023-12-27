WATCH: Rabid New Yorker's Break Out Pick Axe Handles In Road Rage Brawl

Road rage is always dumb because even at its best, it’s a waste of time. At its worst, it can lead to criminal charges and more. In this incident, two truck drivers collided, causing a Toyota Tundra to perform an impromptu rollover stunt, and resulting in a brawl involving roughly half a dozen individuals. The aftermath? Three folks behind bars, several hospital-bound souls, and one unfortunate person missing a piece of their nose.



Around noon on Wednesday, December 20th, a fight broke out on Sunrise Highway on Long Island. Reports say that before the brawl, occupants from both vehicles, a Toyota Tundra and a GMC Sierra, were involved in a chase with one another. That chase evidently began with a disagreement between the two parties at traffic court.











