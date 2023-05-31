WATCH: Race Car Driver Claims Tesla Model S Plaid Is Dangerous

On paper, the Tesla Model S Plaid is a phenomenally quick car with 1,020 hp and a sub-2-second 0-60 mph time. In reality, it's extremely quick too - in a straight line at least. While a stripped-out, modified Model S Plaid held the Nurburgring EV record for quite some time the truth is the production car isn't exactly track-focused.

Racer and driving instructor Misha Charoudin recently took a stock Model S Plaid to the Nurburgring to put it through its paces. He recorded the entire experience, with his friend also behind the wheel at various stages.

While the pair were immediately impressed with the Plaid's acceleration, Charoudin noted its seats weren't quite up to scratch and it was easy to be flung around when driving at high speeds. Furthermore, he felt the Yoke steering wheel was too big and clumsy.





