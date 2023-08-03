WATCH: Racing A Division 1 Go Kart Is A Scary Proposition

Go-karting is one of the most accessible forms of motorsport on earth. The simple machines give people on a modest budget access to the same wheel-to-wheel racing as the pros, at a fraction of the cost (and speed).

For pros willing to spend a little more on their kart, the format can even offer them something that they haven’t had in a very long time: a big shot of adrenaline. At least that’s what Scott Mansell of the Overdrive YouTube channel says.

The channel wanted to find out what driving some of the fastest karts on earth was like, so they rented the Rockingham Speedway for the day, and hired a Division 1 Superkart team to help them find out.





