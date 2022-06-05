WATCH: Ram TRX, Vs Ford F-150 Raptor, Vs Rivian R1T - Which Would YOU Choose?

Edmunds compares the ridiculously powerful Ram TRX and iconic Ford F-150 Raptor off-road beast to the all-new Rivian R1T electric truck. As far as acceleration, performance, and off-road prowess are concerned, these trucks are all in a different league than most rivals. However, the question is, can the R1T hang with the gas-burning big dogs? In more general terms, is electric power better than gas?

The publication notes that the Ram TRX and Ford Raptor each crank out loads of horsepower, and they're arguably the best options on the market for pickup truck shoppers when it comes to off-road use. Edmunds also makes it clear that all three highly capable trucks cost around $100,000 or more, so it makes perfect sense to pit them against one another.

As Edmunds headed out to put these monsters through the paces, it was looking to answer a few key questions.