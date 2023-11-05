WATCH: Ram's Maverick Killing Small Truck Arrives On US Soil

A new video on Twitter may have given us our first look at Ram's new Ford Maverick rival in the metal. A heavily disguised compact truck was spotted on a car carrier in Michigan, and all signs point to its being a new model from the Ram lineup. Look closely, and you'll notice the test mule sports several similarities with the 700 pickup sold in other markets, including Mexico and South America. The Ram 700 is based on the Fiat Strada, a small truck with several unique styling details. The camouflage makes it difficult to see, but the mystery vehicle spotted below shares the overall profile with the 700/Strada twins. The window lines are also markedly similar, and so too is the prominent sports bar that flows into the roof rails.



Prop to my girlfriend Lisa dutifully recording test mules for me while I drive.



Seems to be a Maverick-sized FCA product. Jeep baby ute? pic.twitter.com/FrA4PKFRsl — Andy Didorosi (@thatdetroitandy) May 8, 2023



