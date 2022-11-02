WATCH: Ranger Raptor Going All Out - Hear That Howl

The Ford Ranger Raptor is another hotly-anticipated Dearborn creation that focuses on off-road thrills, but thus far, it hasn't been offered in the US. That's changing with the new generation, and with the recent reveal of the Bronco Raptor, adventure lovers now have more choices than ever. But back to the Ranger. We recently learned that it will be quite expensive, starting at a base MSRP of $52,500, and although we're disappointed that we're not getting a V8 engine just yet (it's still a possibility at some point), a new teaser from Ford South Africa has revealed that the new off-road-focused pickup will sound pretty damn good flat-out.







