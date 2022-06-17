WATCH: Rapper Tyga Spied In His Purpled Out Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

Rapper Tyga, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, loves sharing his lifestyle with his followers from time to time. With quite a car collection, the rapper owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Bugatti Veyron, a custom Lamborghini Aventador S, and a couple of Ferraris. And it looks like he has a new favorite color for his rides: purple.

Late last year, he shared a set of pictures that showed him in the driver’s seat of a Rolls-Royce Dawn, which came with a purple exterior and a purple and beige interior. Now, it looks like the rapper opted for another purple ride, but this time, it’s his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC with a deep metallic wrap, courtesy of the good folks from RDB LA.



