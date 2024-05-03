WATCH: Real World Cybertruck Tug Of War Fails To Live Up To Expectations

Agent009 submitted on 3/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:43:38 AM

Views : 106 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This video features the Tesla Cybertruck against a Chevy Silverado diesel in a tug-of-war battle. The Cybertruck doesn't tug though, so the Silverado easily wins.
 
Let's go back in time a bit first. When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it featured a video showing the electric truck easily beating the Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war contest. The was a lot of controversy surrounding the matchup though and there was even a hint of a rematch from Ford. However, Ford later backed down from challenging the Cybertruck in a tug-of-war challenge.
 
Shortly thereafter, a whole bunch of Tesla tug-of-war videos surfaced on YouTube. One featured an old Tesla Roadster versus a Ford F-650, while others showcased the Model X against a Hummer and even the Model 3 had a go against some trucks.



 


Read Article


WATCH: Real World Cybertruck Tug Of War Fails To Live Up To Expectations

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)