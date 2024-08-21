WATCH: Recent Rash Of EV Fires Has South Koreans Questioning The Safety Of Electric Vehicles

Over the past month, at least three high-profile EV fires in Korea—each involving a different automotive brand—have sparked news stories worldwide. South Korea has since become the focal point of domestic and international EV skeptics worried that a battery-electric in their neighborhood could be the next vehicle on the front page. Now, the people of Korea are spiraling into an EV-induced panic that resembles the old cries of "fan death." Earlier this month, a Mercedes-Benz EQE caught fire in an underground parking garage 20 miles outside Seoul. The result was catastrophic, damaging 140 cars and sending 23 people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



$TSLA

There was a fire in Model X in Korea just a while ago. It doesn't seem to be a fire due to the battery, and it seems that the owner has tuned the electric current, etc.



Tesla is recommending that the vehicle remain pure.



Recently, negative perceptions have been spreading… pic.twitter.com/9C5bBbxNFo — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 16, 2024









Read Article