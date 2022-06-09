WATCH: Red Bull F1 Boss Claims Porsche Deal May Not Be A Solid As We Would Think

Red Bull and Porsche have been linked since Volkswagen announced that two of its sportiest brands would return to the F1 grid. Audi was linked to multiple teams, but recent events seem to support our earlier report that it will buy the Alfa Romeo F1 team.

Porsche has not been linked to any team but Red Bull from the start. The rumors were so strong that we expected an announcement at Red Bull's home race in Austria earlier this year, but the final engine regulation agreements had not been signed. The regulations were finally approved in mid-August, and a day later, Porsche filed its F1nally trademark.



