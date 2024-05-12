WATCH: Renault Steals Latin Americas Unsafest Car On The Road Award With ZERO Star Crash Rating

The Renault Sandero assembled in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia is one of the unsafest cars currently on sale. The model has just achieved a fabulous zero-star safety rating in Latin NCAP's assessments, and the rating also applies to the Sandero Stepway and Logan manufactured locally.

Offered with four standard airbags and optional ESC, the Renault Sandero scored 32.83% in the Adult Occupant and 61.22% in the Child Occupant categories. In the Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users, the model did 46.30%, and a whopping 0.00% was witnessed in the Safety Assist department.

According to Latin NCAP, the vehicle was tested for side impact, side pole impact, frontal impact, whiplash, and pedestrian protection. The side impact test revealed weak protection to the chest, and the pole impact showed weak chest protection and poor head protection. Moreover, the side impact structure revealed intrusion in the passenger compartment. The whiplash was deemed marginal, and certain Child Restraint Systems (CRS) failed in the installation tests.







