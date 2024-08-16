WATCH: Retired NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch Arrested For Drunk Driving

Retired NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch was arrested on Monday just before midnight in Iredell County, North Carolina. The 34-time race winner was initially pulled over for speeding, allegedly going 63 miles per hour in a 45 zone. In the course of the traffic stop Busch was breathalyzed and showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, more than double North Carolina’s 0.08 percent limit. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, and reckless driving, spent three hours in a jail cell and his driver’s license was revoked for 30 days.













