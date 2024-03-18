WATCH: Reviewer Doug DeMuro Declares The Tesla Model 3 Highland As Mind Numbing

The updated Tesla Model 3 brought several improvements over the outgoing model, such as a quieter interior, a smoother ride, and a redesigned exterior. This prompted Doug DeMuro, who made a name for himself after publishing down-to-earth car reviews on his YouTube Channel for over a decade, to review the so-called “Highland” EV.

With over 1,000 YouTube videos and almost 5 million subscribers under his belt, the man known for his "quirks and features" segments analyzes almost every single thing–good or bad–about the American-designed sedan. But it's his conclusion that stood out for us.












