WATCH: Reviewers Vinfast VF8 Resurrects Itself After An Untimely Demise

VinFast has been offering some great lease deals on its VF 8 electric SUV, which may have some buyers tempted. But if you live more than a hundred miles from a VinFast store, our friends at Out Of Spec have a cautionary tale in their newest video. Their VinFast VF 8—which they got using one of those crazy lease deals—left Jordan stranded, 500 miles from the nearest service center. The car was experiencing weird battery drain and warning lights, with Jordan suggesting it couldn't fully turn off. He plugged it into a Level 2 charger to replenish the drained battery. When he pulled it off the charger, the VF 8 wouldn't go into gear. The A/C wouldn't work. It wouldn't turn all the way off. The car was stuck.









