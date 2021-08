A mom was traveling with her eight-year-old daughter when she was dragged out of her car and beaten by a group of about 10 ATV and dirt bike riders.

The 35-year-old woman enraged the riders after she honked at them when they wouldn't move at a green light around 11pm Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island.

At the next light, police said they circled her car, dragged her onto the street and beat her.