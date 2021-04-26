WATCH: Rimac C Vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S - Which Is The Faster In Acceleration?

Developing an all-electric car from the ground up takes time, especially if the said car has four motors and four gearboxes. Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, has been impressively transparent in regards to the hypercar's development following the concept's debut in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show. After going behind the scenes with the R&D process in recent months through a series of videos on social media, the 33-year-old Croatian entrepreneur is back with an exciting video showing the C_Two in action on an unused airfield. Seen here is a pre-production prototype with 85 to 90 percent of the full torque owners will be able to enjoy in the final version, which will go by another name.







