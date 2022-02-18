WATCH: Rimac Crash Tests $20 Million Worth Of Nevera Hypercars

Working as a Rimac engineer must be an exhilarating experience at the moment. The electric Rimac Nevera hypercar has been undergoing global certification for the last couple of months, a torturous process but one that has given us dazzling scenes like the Nevera that went off-roading. Like Bugatti's torture tests, these hypercars are put in situations that may never materialize in reality. The latest news from Mate Rimac himself is that the Nevera has officially completed all crash tests. Throughout the process, nine complete Neveras were destroyed in 45 crash tests, but the car is now said to be the first electric hypercar to be certified in both the US and the EU.







Read Article