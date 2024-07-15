WATCH: Rivan Owner Takes His R1T Swimming - How Did It Do?

There's no denying that Rivian is one of America's most lovable automakers. It is trying its best to remain afloat, keeps delivering updates to existing customers, has launched new versions of its R1-series EVs, and has a clear roadmap to profitability. But all that wouldn't matter if the all-electric pickup truck and three-row eSUV currently on sale were duds.



@Rivian is this a boat? pic.twitter.com/ywDLoA9jes — il babbuino (@babbuino_i10354) July 14, 2024

Fortunately, they are not. Even though they were subjected to a few recalls, the R1S and R1T have been great mobility enablers for their owners. Most buyers are happy with their rides. Some are even involved in the multiple Rivian owners' communities that exist on various platforms and are suggesting updates the company should prioritize. Isn't it nice when a company strives to care for everyone, including customers and shareholders?



