WATCH: Rivian Buys Back R1T Pickup After It Breaks Down 4 Times In First Year

The Rivian R1T is marketed as an adventure truck, but some people want a pickup for work. And Mitch Dumke, who uploaded the 22-minute video embedded above, is one of them.

He bought it about 15 months ago and put 24,000 miles on the electric truck doing everything from hauling trailers to carrying tools and keeping up with whatever ranching threw his way.

As he puts it, the R1T was a great work truck for him, but it wasn’t perfect. In fact, on four different occasions, he had to have his pickup towed because of some variation of an error with either the drive system or the parking brake that would render the vehicle inoperable.




