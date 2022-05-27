WATCH: Rivian Promotes New R1S SUV Using The Tech Blogging Ezarik Sisters - How Did They Do?

As the first wave of Rivian R1S customer deliveries is expected this summer, video reviews of the much anticipated electric SUV have started to surface online.

These videos come courtesy of two popular tech vloggers, iJustine and Jenna Ezarik, who happen to be sisters. They were among the first people in the world to drive the R1S, obviously excluding some Rivian employees who already got their R1S vehicles delivered.

The Ezarik sisters reviewed the same vehicle, a Launch Edition R1S painted El Cap Granite featuring the quad-motor powertrain and Large battery pack. The SUV also came with the seven-seat layout.











