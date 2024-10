After Hurricane Helene caused massive flooding in Asheville, North Carolina, an R1T owner found his truck completely covered in mud some 150 feet from where he parked it. Despite this, no water entered the cabin, and the truck is still fully functional. Its R1T pickup truck has now become a legend and a rolling billboard for Rivian.



Hurrican Helene tried to destroy a brand new Rivian truck! Owner thought it was totaled and went to call his insurance when his friends suggests they "Boot it up"! Well by golly it did just that and Booted up ready for more. Interior was untouched and idk how that's possible with the truck weighing 7000lbs plus ans being moved 100s of feet or more!

Rivian promoted its vehicles as true off-roaders, with adventure becoming its corporate mantra. Customers love that you can take on the most difficult trails in their R1T, and the truck has proven to be one of the most capable EVs in this regard. However, when Tesla launched the Cybertruck, some started having second thoughts, especially as the triangle pickup advertised a Wade Mode, which pressurizes the battery pack during water fording.



