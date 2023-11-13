WATCH: Rivian R1T Challenges Cybertruck On The Hollister Stairs Off Road Climb

Last week, a couple of Tesla Cybertruck prototypes were seen doing some off-road testing. To put it mildly, the Cybertruck's performance didn't quite impress, either because the driver was inexperienced or the pickup truck was not up to the task. One Rivian R1T owner decided to try the same Hollister Hills climb that put the Cybertruck in difficulty, making it look like a child's play.



The Cybertruck delivery event is only two weeks away, but Tesla is still testing the pickup truck in all possible scenarios. Most notably, the Cybertruck took to the hills to prove its worth on some off-road proving grounds in California. Last month, the Cybertruck climbed the "stair steps," a famous course at the Hollister Hills SVRA in the Gabilan Mountains. A week later, Tesla's pickup truck was spotted testing in the Tahoe National Forest, California.



The Hollister Hills adventure caused a lot of talks on social media, as the Cybertruck struggled to climb what appears to be a low-difficulty climb. To be fair, this is nothing but, with the "stairs" made mostly from cement. This makes them slippery, putting traction, suspension, and driver assistance systems to the test. The reaction to the videos people shared on social media didn't make Tesla proud. The testing team later asked people to refrain from posting videos of the Cybertruck off-roading in the Tahoe forest.



Cake walk! Tried to copy what the Cybertruck did https://t.co/t9gkJKfBXw pic.twitter.com/pBDnFw7kcw — omg_Tesla/Rivian (@omg_tesla) November 12, 2023





