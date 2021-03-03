WATCH: Rivian R1T Does The Backstroke In Deep Water

When Tesla revealed its Cybertruck, the world was shocked, some folks in a good way, and others, not so much. Regardless, how do other automakers compete with such a spectacle of an electric pickup truck? Party tricks, of course.

While the GMC Hummer EV was revealed with the ability to crab walk, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck has a "tank turn" feature, a gear tunnel, an optional pull-out kitchen, capability like many people have never seen, and now, the ability to function as a boat (sort of).



