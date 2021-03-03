WATCH: Rivian R1T Does The Backstroke In Deep Water

Agent009 submitted on 3/3/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:09:01 AM

Views : 644 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When Tesla revealed its Cybertruck, the world was shocked, some folks in a good way, and others, not so much. Regardless, how do other automakers compete with such a spectacle of an electric pickup truck? Party tricks, of course.

While the GMC Hummer EV was revealed with the ability to crab walk, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck has a "tank turn" feature, a gear tunnel, an optional pull-out kitchen, capability like many people have never seen, and now, the ability to function as a boat (sort of).

 



Read Article


WATCH: Rivian R1T Does The Backstroke In Deep Water

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)