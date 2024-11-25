WATCH: Rivian R1T Fails As A Road Trip Vehicle - Do They Not Test These Things In The Real World?

Agent009 submitted on 11/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:34:30 AM

Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Rivian’s refreshed EVs, the R1S and R1T, have dozens of meaningful improvements under the skin. There’s a heat pump, which improves efficiency, and several other tweaks that are meant to make the car easier to manufacture and ultimately cheaper for the end user, including a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for the entry-level version.
 
The other battery pack versions are also different from the pre-facelift vehicles, and they should be better in every way–that’s to be expected from a refresh. However, as our friend Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews found out, that’s not necessarily the case.



 


Read Article


WATCH: Rivian R1T Fails As A Road Trip Vehicle - Do They Not Test These Things In The Real World?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)