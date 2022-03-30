WATCH: Rivian R1T Has No Problem Taking On Deep Water Crossing

Rivian might be struggling with production issues, and prospective owners have been hit with some seriously unruly price increases in recent months, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the all-electric Rivian R1T Truck is an awesome-looking thing that actually performs well off-road. We've seen the R1T tackle the snow and embarrass established off-roaders such as the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser. It seems like the R1T is unstoppable, and this latest video just goes further to prove that there are very few things that can get in the way of a Rivian R1T truck and its end destination - including a buttload of water.







