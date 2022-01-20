WATCH: Rivian RT1 Vs Ram TRX - Which Is The Undisputed Leader In Acceleration?

Here is most likely the first Rivian R1T drag race against another pickup - not an accidental one, but the quickest stock pickup truck on the market: Ram TRX.

A huge disproportion in size catches the eye, but don't be fooled, the Rivian R1T is a real contender and even weighs more than the Ram (close to 7,000 lbs vs over 6,000 lbs).

According to The Fast Lane Truck's video, the Ram TRX with a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine (702 hp and 650 ft lbs / 881 Nm) can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.43 seconds. That's enough to beat basically any other pickup model.

