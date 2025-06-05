WATCH! Road Rage Horror: Driver Intentionally Slams Motorcyclist in Oregon Hit-and-Run

In a chilling display of road rage, Oregon police are hunting a Kia driver who deliberately swerved into a motorcyclist, sending him skidding across a highway in a hit-and-run crash. The shocking incident, captured on video, shows the motorcyclist gesturing and speaking toward the driver moments before the collision. Authorities believe the crash was no accident, pointing to escalating tensions between the two as the cause. The motorcyclist, whose identity remains undisclosed, was left sprawled on the pavement, narrowly escaping fatal injuries. The Kia driver fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of outrage and questions about road safety. Oregon State Police are urging witnesses to come forward, emphasizing the intentional nature of the act.



The video, now circulating widely, has sparked public fury, with many calling for stricter measures against aggressive driving. As the search for the suspect intensifies, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road rage and the devastating consequences of unchecked anger behind the wheel. Police continue to investigate, hoping to bring the driver to justice.













