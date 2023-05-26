WATCH: Road Raging NYPD Cruiser Repeatedly Swerves At Scooter Rider On Highway

A video posted to Reddit shows an NYPD cruiser repeatedly swerving toward a scooter rider on the Van Wyck Expressway.

Squad car 3887-17 almost hits the scooter multiple times in the 40-second video as the unidentified officer driving the vehicle swerves across multiple lanes, break-checks the rider and attempts to box the scooter in against the traffic divider.

The video appears to have been shot on the southbound side of the Van Wyck Expressway near Flushing Meadows Park.

It’s not clear when the video was shot or whether there was any interaction between the two vehicles preceding the clip.