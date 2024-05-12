WATCH: Rogue Tesla Hits Three Cars And Drives Off Rooftop Garage

Police have launched an investigation after a Tesla collided with three cars before driving off a ledge in Sydney, amid questions about the electric vehicle manufacturer’s automation features.

Shortly before 10am on Saturday, emergency services responded to a call at the DFO shopping centre in Homebush after reports of the incident involving the Tesla sedan on its rooftop car park.

Footage of the incident broadcast by Channel Nine appeared to show the Tesla Model S crashing into two cars, before continuing at speed toward another vehicle, which it clipped.

The car then drove off a ledge of the car park, landing in a loading dock below.







