WATCH: Rolls Royce Introduces The Black Badge Ekleipsis Private Collection

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:39 AM

Views : 160 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Rolls-Royce has introduced a new limited production series called the Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection. As you've probably guessed, the collection is based on the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, and only 25 will be made and delivered to Rolls-Royce's most esteemed customers.
 
What's less obvious is the inspiration for this collection. According to Rolls-Royce, it was inspired by the "drama, spectacle, and mystery of a solar eclipse." As you'd expect from a manufacturer known for attention to detail, the vehicle's launch coincides with the annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere on 14 October.



 


Read Article


WATCH: Rolls Royce Introduces The Black Badge Ekleipsis Private Collection

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)