WATCH: Rolls Royce Introduces The Black Badge Ekleipsis Private Collection

Rolls-Royce has introduced a new limited production series called the Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis Private Collection. As you've probably guessed, the collection is based on the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, and only 25 will be made and delivered to Rolls-Royce's most esteemed customers.

What's less obvious is the inspiration for this collection. According to Rolls-Royce, it was inspired by the "drama, spectacle, and mystery of a solar eclipse." As you'd expect from a manufacturer known for attention to detail, the vehicle's launch coincides with the annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere on 14 October.







