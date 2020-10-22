WATCH: Run For Cover! Tesla Has Released It's Full Driving Beta To Select Individuals

Tesla last night released its completely rewritten Full Self-Driving technology (FSD), in Beta form, as an over-the-air update to a handful of "safe" owners.

It seems the number of people who got the update is very small. It also seems only some of them have been given permission to share on social media.

We wish we knew how Tesla picked the candidates, who they are, where they're located, and what was involved. Did they all have a meeting with Tesla? Are they meeting on a regular basis as a team to report and address issues? We really have no clue at this point.



