WATCH: Runaway Semi Takes Out 33 Vehicles And A Ford Dealership

A total of 11 people were injured and 33 vehicles damaged in a terrifying incident involving a runaway semi truck that locals say could have actually ended up worse. Although one person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, no fatalities have been recorded as a result of the accident that took place in Tooele, Utah.



