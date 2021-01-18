WATCH: Running the Numbers - Is It Cost Effective To Own A Tesla EV Yet?

A few years ago, when the Tesla Model 3 was just hitting the market, Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Two Bit da Vinci published a Model 3 cost of ownership video. Since then, EV cost of ownership videos have become increasingly popular.

Two Bit admits that when he first made the video, he had no idea that cars he used for comparison to the Model 3 – the Honda Civic and BMW 3 Series – would end up losing sales to the Model 3. In fact, studies have shown that many people actually moved from such cars to a Model 3, which, in many cases, was their first electric car.

