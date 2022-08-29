WATCH: Russian Rich And Successful Rally Ends With Police Dragging Supercar Owners Away To Possibly Fight In Ukraine

Russian police dragged flashy supercar owners out of their vehicles as they took part in a 'Rich and Successful' rally through Moscow, in a crackdown against extravagant displays of wealth.

Footage from the city showed police swooped against the wealthy drivers for flaunting their Western vehicles on Moscow's streets, which came as huge numbers of Russian soldiers are dying in the war in Ukraine and the economy flounders.

Anger at the ostentatious display of wealth even led to a leading pro-Putin senator to call for the detained men to be sent to take part in the invasion of Ukraine.







Read Article