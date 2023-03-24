WATCH: Russian Social Media Influencer Destroys His Lamborghini Urus For No Reason

Ever since its introduction back in 2018, we’ve seen the Lamborghini Urus subjected to all sorts of stunts. But never something like this. Being destroyed for internet views was the fate suffered by the white copy pictured down below, which had a giant red ribbon on it at one point. In addition to the images that show the before and after condition of the Italian super crossover that has elevated the brand’s sales to new never-before-seen heights these past few years, a video shows the way it was destroyed: by dropping a huge can of liquid on it. Reportedly weighing some three tons (6,600+ lbs), the can was dropped from a crane, as the owner was filming both himself and the car.



