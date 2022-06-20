WATCH! SADDEST GANG NAME IN HISTORY? Have You Heard Of The KIA BOYS? And the MOST Depressing Part? They're REAL.

Agent001 submitted on 6/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:34:12 PM
Views : 380 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.tmj4.com
McFarlane is among Milwaukee's nearly 4,000 victims of car theft this year, many at the hands of the so-called Kia Boys.They're mostly teens and underage boys who steal Hyundai's and Kia's for joy rides. They often crash the cars or abandon them after they run out of gas.Compared to this point in 2021, thefts are down a bit. But they've more than doubled since 2020, according to police data. @414takeover Kia boys doing dumb stuff infront of the police ????????#fyp #CatchChobaniOatmilk #AmazonVirtualTryOn #milwaukee #viral #414 #fyp ? LLW - TRAPDUMMIE Nas @mkecontent Y’all “ Kia Boys & Kia Girls “ den got them folks started in #Ohio now ?? #MkeContent #Fyp #Milwaukee ? original sound - Milwaukee Content Read Article
@414takeover Kia boys doing dumb stuff infront of the police ????????#fyp #CatchChobaniOatmilk #AmazonVirtualTryOn #milwaukee #viral #414 #fyp ? LLW - TRAPDUMMIE Nas
@mkecontent Y’all “ Kia Boys & Kia Girls “ den got them folks started in #Ohio now ?? #MkeContent #Fyp #Milwaukee ? original sound - Milwaukee Content
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news