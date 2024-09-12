WATCH! SEE THE MANAGER! Guess This Buyer WASN'T HAPPY With His Subaru Buying Experience.

Agent001 submitted on 12/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:34:59 PM

Views : 160 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Well, it looks like the no cooling-off period didn't help diffuse his rage...






WATCH! SEE THE MANAGER! Guess This Buyer WASN'T HAPPY With His Subaru Buying Experience.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)