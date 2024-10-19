WATCH! SELF-DRIVING? Tesla Driver May Want To RE-THINK This Idea. WHAT Should The Penalty Be For This?

Agent001 submitted on 10/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:55:12 AM
Views : 386 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Just when you think you've seen it all!Tesla, it's just self-driving!?? byu/Slimanna inMildlyBadDrivers
Tesla, it's just self-driving!?? byu/Slimanna inMildlyBadDrivers
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news