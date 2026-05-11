WATCH! SEMA SHOW 2026: Who Can Say NO To A TWO HOUR PLUS Time Waster, Showing EVERYTHING THERE?

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show is the undisputed Super Bowl of the automotive aftermarket. For 2026, it once again packed the massive Las Vegas Convention Center from November 3–6 with more than 2,000 brands, over a million square feet of exhibits, mind-bending custom builds, and the latest performance and restoration tech. From Battle of the Builders contenders and celebrity appearances (Chip Foose, Jay Leno, Mario Andretti, and more) to outdoor displays and SEMA Fest on Friday, it is sensory overload for anyone who loves cars.



Most people never get the chance to walk those halls in person. Trade-only days, travel costs, and the sheer scale make it impossible for the average enthusiast. That is exactly why a long-form walkthrough becomes pure gold.



Enter the two-hour-plus (actually 2 hours 26 minutes) Day One coverage from Mike Frankovich. Titled SEMA Show Las Vegas 2026 - Day One, this is the kind of “time-waster” that true car people happily surrender to. Frankovich focuses heavily on the classic and vintage side of the show—hot rods, custom cars, resto-mods, lowriders, muscle cars, pickup trucks, and other antique and specialty vehicles that dominate the outdoor lots and special displays. He starts early, capturing vehicles before the doors open, then works his way through the crowds, booths, and standout builds while delivering running commentary that feels like walking the show with a knowledgeable friend.



You see the details that short highlight reels miss: paint jobs, interiors, unique powertrains, period-correct mods, wild customs, and the pure variety that makes SEMA special. From a custom ice-cream truck and a boat-tail Riviera to DeLoreans, Ferraris, and countless one-off hot rods and trucks, the video delivers a continuous stream of eye candy without the rushed cuts of typical social-media clips. It is deliberately long because the show itself is enormous. Watching it is the next best thing to being there.



Can’t make it to SEMA 2026? Here’s all you need. Clear a couple of hours, grab a drink, and dive in. You’ll get the atmosphere, the scale, and dozens of builds you would have missed even if you had attended for a single day. It is the perfect armchair tour of the biggest custom car and truck gathering on the planet.



Enjoy this comprehensive look…



Who can say no to that?















