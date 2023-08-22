WATCH! SHARK TANK Judge Says The Going Green Timeline Will Be FOUR TIMES Longer Than The Biden Administration Believes And Is Mandating. Are They RIGHT?

The move to green is likely going to take four times longer than people anticipate, maybe even five times. You can't do this in ten years. It's neither possible nor realistic. The infrastructure for power itself needs an upgrade, requiring every energy source we can get our hands on because wind and solar are simply not enough.



I'm not against going green; I just believe we should set realistic timelines. It's just not going to happen in ten years.



Those are the exact words of Shark Tank celebrity Kevin O'Leary.



Is he right?







