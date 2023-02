In what police are calling "an audacious crime," thieves driving a car smashed through the doors of Vaughan Mills early this morning to rob an electronics store.



"Fortunately, nobody was harmed in this incident. Nonetheless, it's an audacious crime and remarkable," said York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney at a news conference today.



Two suspects in a stolen black Audi A4 with Quebec license plates drove through one of the entrances to the mall at about 1:10 a.m. Feb. 1, he said.